Police: ID thief pretended to be Rowan student Glassboro Police said the suspect, posing as a student, used his victims' banking and credit card information. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://on.cpsj.com/2oCbJJU Glassboro Police say a Plainfield man posed as a Rowan University student to befriend women there before using their credit and checking information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.