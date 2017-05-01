NFL draft hopeful comes home to inspi...

NFL draft hopeful comes home to inspire Glassboro students

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: NJ.com

GLASSBORO -- Local students celebrated the excitement of the NFL draft with a visit from a local football star on Thursday. Corey Clement, a 2013 Glassboro High School grad and all-time career rushing leader in South Jersey football history, visited Glassboro Intermediate School on Thursday morning to talk with kids about making good choices in life.

Glassboro, NJ

