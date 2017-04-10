New LLAMA officers elected

New LLAMA officers elected

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: American Library Association

The Library Leadership and Management Association announced today that Lynn Hoffman has been elected as the new president-elect. She is the director of operations for the Somerset County Library System of New Jersey in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Library Association.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor David Mayer and his Council hurt property... 14 hr Vote OUT Mayer 1
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Wed susiiemom 329
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Apr 9 Christmas Cheers 3
Mayor Mayer using his position to allow Police ... Apr 9 FYI 2
Walter Dority and Mayor David Mayer Apr 5 FBI charges filed 2
Poll Is Sicklerville the biggest gang town in NJ? (Feb '08) Apr 4 Lester 7
Is Sicklerville a dangerous and nasty town? (Mar '08) Apr 2 PERVERT in Sickle... 105
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,009 • Total comments across all topics: 280,274,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC