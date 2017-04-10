New LLAMA officers elected
The Library Leadership and Management Association announced today that Lynn Hoffman has been elected as the new president-elect. She is the director of operations for the Somerset County Library System of New Jersey in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Library Association.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer and his Council hurt property...
|14 hr
|Vote OUT Mayer
|1
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Wed
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Mayor Mayer using his position to allow Police ...
|Apr 9
|FYI
|2
|Walter Dority and Mayor David Mayer
|Apr 5
|FBI charges filed
|2
|Is Sicklerville the biggest gang town in NJ? (Feb '08)
|Apr 4
|Lester
|7
|Is Sicklerville a dangerous and nasty town? (Mar '08)
|Apr 2
|PERVERT in Sickle...
|105
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC