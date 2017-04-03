Local couple opens their first business
Tim and Kristen Sorrentino both grew up in New Jersey and met while attending Rowan University in Glassboro. Tim served in the U.S. Army during which time he was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan while Kristen worked in the corporate world for a few years before leaving to raise the couple's two children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Sun
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Mayor Mayer using his position to allow Police ...
|Sun
|FYI
|2
|Walter Dority and Mayor David Mayer
|Apr 5
|FBI charges filed
|2
|Is Sicklerville the biggest gang town in NJ? (Feb '08)
|Apr 4
|Lester
|7
|Is Sicklerville a dangerous and nasty town? (Mar '08)
|Apr 2
|PERVERT in Sickle...
|105
|Former mayor Sandy Love stole Millions from the...
|Mar 28
|LOL
|2
|Outlets in Gloucester township will cost tax pa...
|Mar 27
|Wild Bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC