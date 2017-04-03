International Veterinary Pharmaceutic...

International Veterinary Pharmaceutical Firm to Move to Rowan University

Rowan University, in conjunction with New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno and Senate President Steve Sweeney, is pleased to announce that the Spanish multinational veterinary pharmaceutical company HIPRA will establish its North American headquarters at the South Jersey Technology Park at Rowan University in Mantua Township, New Jersey.

