Grand jury indicts man for assault wi...

Grand jury indicts man for assault with coffee mug

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: NJ.com

WOODBURY -- A Gloucester County grand jury has indicted an Atco man in two cases -- one involving assault by auto and the other involving assault with a coffee mug. Lawrence S. Cabasa, 31, was indicted on an assault by auto charge in connection with a Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Sun Christmas Cheers 3
Mayor Mayer using his position to allow Police ... Sun FYI 2
Walter Dority and Mayor David Mayer Apr 5 FBI charges filed 2
Poll Is Sicklerville the biggest gang town in NJ? (Feb '08) Apr 4 Lester 7
Is Sicklerville a dangerous and nasty town? (Mar '08) Apr 2 PERVERT in Sickle... 105
Former mayor Sandy Love stole Millions from the... Mar 28 LOL 2
Outlets in Gloucester township will cost tax pa... Mar 27 Wild Bill 1
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,216,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC