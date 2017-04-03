Glassboro man claims in lawsuit cops, K-9 assaulted him
GLASSBORO -- A Glassboro man has filed a lawsuit claiming he was assaulted by police and bitten by a K-9 after officers stopped him in a borough park. Kameron Teel, who was 26 at the time of the alleged assault, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in federal court in Camden naming the borough, Glassboro Police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walter Dority and Mayor David Mayer
|Wed
|FBI charges filed
|2
|Is Sicklerville the biggest gang town in NJ? (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Lester
|7
|Is Sicklerville a dangerous and nasty town? (Mar '08)
|Apr 2
|PERVERT in Sickle...
|105
|Former mayor Sandy Love stole Millions from the...
|Mar 28
|LOL
|2
|Outlets in Gloucester township will cost tax pa...
|Mar 27
|Wild Bill
|1
|Mayor Mayer and congressman Donald Norcross inv...
|Mar 27
|Devil is a lie
|3
|Melissa Mellace caught purchasing GoDaddy site ...
|Mar 26
|Rob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC