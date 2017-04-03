Glassboro brings afterschool program to struggling readers and graduate education to teachers
A new afterschool program is bringing reading support to 32 students and graduate-level instruction to 16 teachers in the Glassboro School District this school year. Elementary school students who struggle with dyslexia or other reading challenges receive individualized reading instruction onsite at the district's Thomas E. Bowe School.
