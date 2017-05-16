First Trump 100 days better than previous 2,922; Release funds to...
Paul Bunkin's recent letter, "At 100 days, no better than the old swamp," moaned about President Donald Trump's performance. Can 2,922 days be compared to 100 days? Former President Barack Obama allowed loose immigration controls, had poor economic growth performance, and negotiated the return of billions of dollars that had been frozen in foreign accounts to Iran, a U.S. enemy that is also a threat to Israel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Mayer and his team raise property Taxes
|Tue
|Jim
|1
|Walter Dority and Mayor David Mayer
|Mon
|Vern
|3
|Mayor Mayers approval ratings in the Negatives
|Mon
|Disgrace
|3
|Gloucester Township Corrupt
|Sun
|Disgrace
|2
|Subpoena shows Melissa Mellace Purchased websit...
|Sun
|Lol
|2
|Mayor David Mayer violated Federal IRS Lawa
|Apr 27
|Mayor Mayer is Re...
|3
|Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Massive tax hike
|5
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC