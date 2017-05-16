First Trump 100 days better than previous 2,922; Release funds to...

Paul Bunkin's recent letter, "At 100 days, no better than the old swamp," moaned about President Donald Trump's performance. Can 2,922 days be compared to 100 days? Former President Barack Obama allowed loose immigration controls, had poor economic growth performance, and negotiated the return of billions of dollars that had been frozen in foreign accounts to Iran, a U.S. enemy that is also a threat to Israel.

