Extreme Makeover

Extreme Makeover

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: University Business

It happened suddenly - on the pages of the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Chronicle of Higher Education - read as, industrialist Henry Rowan placed a $100 million strategic bet on creating a new kind of engineering school - i.e. reengineering engineering education for the better. Rowan's legacy transformed the Glassboro State College into a major public research university that would change the lives of South New Jersey citizens and businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor David Mayer and his Council hurt property... 2 hr Vote OUT Mayer 1
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Wed susiiemom 329
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Apr 9 Christmas Cheers 3
Mayor Mayer using his position to allow Police ... Apr 9 FYI 2
Walter Dority and Mayor David Mayer Apr 5 FBI charges filed 2
Poll Is Sicklerville the biggest gang town in NJ? (Feb '08) Apr 4 Lester 7
Is Sicklerville a dangerous and nasty town? (Mar '08) Apr 2 PERVERT in Sickle... 105
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,262,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC