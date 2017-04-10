Community joins schools for African American Read-Ins
Glassboro students in three elementary schools welcomed readers into their classrooms for African American Read-Ins during Black History Month. J. Harvey Rodgers, Dorothy L. Bullock and Thomas E. Bowe schools all participated in this national tradition, which first began with the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English and with the council as a whole.
