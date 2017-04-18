Bail reforms improved N.J. pretrial system; Elect town council by neighborhood | Feedback
Bail reform was passed with overwhelming support because of its ability to improve public safety. The new system allows judges to make decisions based on risk rather than resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Massive tax hike
|5
|Is Sicklerville a dangerous and nasty town? (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|Boss Radio
|106
|David Calermere is 105 years old
|Apr 14
|Tony
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Council hurt property...
|Apr 13
|Tony
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr 12
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Mayor Mayer using his position to allow Police ...
|Apr 9
|FYI
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC