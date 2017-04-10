83 arrested in countywide child suppo...

83 arrested in countywide child support sweep

WOODBURY -- The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office arrested 83 people in a three-day child support sweep, the county announced. The operation, which ran from April 4-6, resulted in the collection of nearly $26,000 in owed support, while the total owed on the executed warrants is more than $3 million.

