83 arrested in countywide child support sweep
WOODBURY -- The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office arrested 83 people in a three-day child support sweep, the county announced. The operation, which ran from April 4-6, resulted in the collection of nearly $26,000 in owed support, while the total owed on the executed warrants is more than $3 million.
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|12 hr
|Massive tax hike
|5
|Is Sicklerville a dangerous and nasty town? (Mar '08)
|Sat
|Boss Radio
|106
|David Calermere is 105 years old
|Apr 14
|Tony
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Council hurt property...
|Apr 13
|Tony
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr 12
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Mayor Mayer using his position to allow Police ...
|Apr 9
|FYI
|2
