(Vote Now) Munch Madness, Round 2: The Grease Slingers
Last week, you narrowed down the top 16 Glassboro eateries to the top 8. This week, the remaining eight will face off in round 2 of Munch Madness. This second round matchup pits cheese between slices versus cheese on a slice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Whit.
