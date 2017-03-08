Two of the most desirable Philly suburbs are in N.J., magazine says
Glassboro and Pitman may both be on our side of the Delaware River, but Philadelphia Magazine recently recognized the two New Jersey towns as some of the hottest suburban Philadelphia towns. The home of Rowan University , Glassboro has been building its "college town" reputation over the past several years by building new retail outlets, eateries, and housing both for students and non-students.
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Mayer paying IT guy to create fake websit...
|2 hr
|Amy
|2
|The old Pizza Hut site
|6 hr
|rlk
|2
|memories of Blackwood, New Jersey (Oct '09)
|20 hr
|Bill
|17
|Gloucester Township Police and Mayor Mayer are ...
|Wed
|Bishop
|1
|GT police cyber room under investigation
|Tue
|Keith
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer under Investigation
|Tue
|Keith
|1
|102 Caught Allegedly Trying to Buy Heroin (May '06)
|Tue
|Lmfao
|105
