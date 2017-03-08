Two of the most desirable Philly subu...

Two of the most desirable Philly suburbs are in N.J., magazine says

Monday Mar 6 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Glassboro and Pitman may both be on our side of the Delaware River, but Philadelphia Magazine recently recognized the two New Jersey towns as some of the hottest suburban Philadelphia towns. The home of Rowan University , Glassboro has been building its "college town" reputation over the past several years by building new retail outlets, eateries, and housing both for students and non-students.

