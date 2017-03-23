This year's College of Communication and Creative Arts awards carry special meaning
For the fifth time, Rowan University professors will commemorate student excellence within the College of Communication and Creative Arts during an awards ceremony, Saturday, April 1. However, the day's events will also be coupled with a nighttime banquet, celebrating 50 years of excellence of the CCCA. Communication programs began at Rowan in 1966.
