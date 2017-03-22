Student receives Widener High School Leadership Award
Glassboro High School junior Kyra Franklin recently won the Widener University High School Leadership Award. She will be honored by Widener University and NBC10 at the National Constitution Center on March 23 and will take part in leadership seminars with other award-winners at the university next fall.
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt Mayor David Mayer and his Council shoot...
|Mar 18
|Bob
|3
|Frank Francis Mellace is a Racist Realtor
|Mar 18
|Janet
|3
|Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15)
|Mar 18
|Janet
|28
|Is Sicklerville a dangerous and nasty town? (Mar '08)
|Mar 18
|Robboy04
|104
|Gloucester twp police officers beat up a local man (Dec '09)
|Mar 14
|Recall David Mayer
|20
|N.J. community starts 'tax revolt' after bills ...
|Mar 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Mayer paying IT guy to create fake websit...
|Mar 9
|Amy
|2
