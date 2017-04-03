Stephen King's 1st published novel, '...

Stephen King's 1st published novel, 'Carrie,' becomes musical

Friday Mar 31 Read more: NJ.com

The musicalization of Stephen King's first published novel and its classic film version about a high school misfit who discovers the power to change her circumstances features two Gloucester County actresses in the leading roles. Presented by the Department of Theater & Dance at Rowan University, the production has five performances from April 6-12, in Tohill Theater on the university's Glassboro campus.

