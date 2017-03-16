State Police Seeks Help In Locating 1...

State Police Seeks Help In Locating 14 Year Old Girl Missing From Millstone Group Home

The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating Jermasia Wright, a 14 year old black female who has been missing from the Pine Drive Group Home in Millstone since March 1, 2017. Jermasia Wright is 5'8", 120 pounds and has a dark complexion.

