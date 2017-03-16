State Police Seeks Help In Locating 14 Year Old Girl Missing From Millstone Group Home
The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating Jermasia Wright, a 14 year old black female who has been missing from the Pine Drive Group Home in Millstone since March 1, 2017. Jermasia Wright is 5'8", 120 pounds and has a dark complexion.
