ShopRite Glassboro raises $27,025 to combat hunger

Monday Mar 13 Read more: The Jersey Journal

ShopRite of Glassboro has been recognized again as a top fundraising store for ShopRite Partners In Caring's annual Cheerios contest. During September's Hunger Action Month, the store raised $27,025 to combat hunger in our community, the second-highest total of 250-plus participating ShopRite stores.

