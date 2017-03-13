ShopRite Glassboro raises $27,025 to combat hunger
ShopRite of Glassboro has been recognized again as a top fundraising store for ShopRite Partners In Caring's annual Cheerios contest. During September's Hunger Action Month, the store raised $27,025 to combat hunger in our community, the second-highest total of 250-plus participating ShopRite stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt Mayor David Mayer and his Council shoot...
|Tue
|Recall David Mayer
|2
|Gloucester twp police officers beat up a local man (Dec '09)
|Tue
|Recall David Mayer
|20
|N.J. community starts 'tax revolt' after bills ...
|Mar 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Frank Francis Mellace is a Racist Realtor
|Mar 12
|Racist Realtor
|1
|Mayor Mayer paying IT guy to create fake websit...
|Mar 9
|Amy
|2
|The old Pizza Hut site
|Mar 9
|rlk
|2
|memories of Blackwood, New Jersey (Oct '09)
|Mar 8
|Bill
|17
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC