Rowan tested its water for lead, and the results are murky

Tuesday Read more: Philly.com

Christina Green and Hope Holroyd helped distribute bottled water at Rowan University's Mimosa Hall in September after testing found lead contamination. Lead-contamination tests at Rowan University's main campus in Glassboro have returned widely varying results, leaving administrators to focus on short-term fixes, including installation of more water filters and continuing to hand out bottled water, as they further analyze the data.

