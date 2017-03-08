Rowan tested its water for lead, and the results are murky
Christina Green and Hope Holroyd helped distribute bottled water at Rowan University's Mimosa Hall in September after testing found lead contamination. Lead-contamination tests at Rowan University's main campus in Glassboro have returned widely varying results, leaving administrators to focus on short-term fixes, including installation of more water filters and continuing to hand out bottled water, as they further analyze the data.
