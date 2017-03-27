Rental practices in college town are ...

Rental practices in college town are discriminatory, suit claims

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: The Jersey Journal

They claim on-campus housing hasn't been able to keep pace with the need, with room for only about 4,500 students. The shortfall, they said, is being filled by borough property owners, with about 1,100 rental properties in the borough as of this month, and 3,314 tenants -- and about 80 percent of them being college students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Former mayor Sandy Love stole Millions from the... Tue LOL 2
Outlets in Gloucester township will cost tax pa... Mar 27 Wild Bill 1
Mayor Mayer and congressman Donald Norcross inv... Mar 27 Devil is a lie 3
Melissa Mellace caught purchasing GoDaddy site ... Mar 26 Rob 1
Mayor David Mayer Facing Sexual Harassment char... Mar 26 Maureen 1
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Mar 23 bobby13 328
Frank Francis Mellace is a Racist Realtor Mar 22 Wayne 4
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Gloucester County was issued at March 31 at 3:45PM EDT

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Hong Kong
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,954,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC