Protesters Again Blast Sheriff's ICE Proposal, Petitions Presented by Farmworker Rep
About 75-80 protesters, some carrying signs that read "ACLU - Dissent is Patriotic" and "Love Trumps Hate" attended the March 14 Cape May County freeholder meeting. Except one, speakers opposed Sheriff Gary Schaffer's request that three corrections officers be trained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement 287 program to handle criminal aliens who arrive at the county correctional center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt Mayor David Mayer and his Council shoot...
|Mar 14
|Recall David Mayer
|2
|Gloucester twp police officers beat up a local man (Dec '09)
|Mar 14
|Recall David Mayer
|20
|N.J. community starts 'tax revolt' after bills ...
|Mar 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Frank Francis Mellace is a Racist Realtor
|Mar 12
|Racist Realtor
|1
|Mayor Mayer paying IT guy to create fake websit...
|Mar 9
|Amy
|2
|The old Pizza Hut site
|Mar 9
|rlk
|2
|memories of Blackwood, New Jersey (Oct '09)
|Mar 8
|Bill
|17
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC