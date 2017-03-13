Protesters Again Blast Sheriff's ICE Proposal, Petitions Presented by Farmworker Rep

About 75-80 protesters, some carrying signs that read "ACLU - Dissent is Patriotic" and "Love Trumps Hate" attended the March 14 Cape May County freeholder meeting. Except one, speakers opposed Sheriff Gary Schaffer's request that three corrections officers be trained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement 287 program to handle criminal aliens who arrive at the county correctional center.

