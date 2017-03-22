Passion and pathos, tears and laughter
Rowan Opera Company's annual evening of scenes and selections from a variety of works explores the range of human emotions on March 31 and April 1 at 8 p.m. in Pfleeger Concert Hall on the Glassboro campus. Passion and Pathos, Tears and Laughter , presented under the direction of acclaimed artist and faculty member Jon Garrison, features seven scenes from five works.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt Mayor David Mayer and his Council shoot...
|Mar 18
|Bob
|3
|Frank Francis Mellace is a Racist Realtor
|Mar 18
|Janet
|3
|Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15)
|Mar 18
|Janet
|28
|Is Sicklerville a dangerous and nasty town? (Mar '08)
|Mar 18
|Robboy04
|104
|Gloucester twp police officers beat up a local man (Dec '09)
|Mar 14
|Recall David Mayer
|20
|N.J. community starts 'tax revolt' after bills ...
|Mar 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Mayer paying IT guy to create fake websit...
|Mar 9
|Amy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC