Rowan Opera Company's annual evening of scenes and selections from a variety of works explores the range of human emotions on March 31 and April 1 at 8 p.m. in Pfleeger Concert Hall on the Glassboro campus. Passion and Pathos, Tears and Laughter , presented under the direction of acclaimed artist and faculty member Jon Garrison, features seven scenes from five works.

