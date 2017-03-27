New campus food bank aims to satisfy ...

New campus food bank aims to satisfy student hunger

For many college students, the phrase "free food" is always appreciated but rarely heard. However, hungry students may now have their fill with the opening of a new campus resource center in Rowan Boulevard Apartments.

