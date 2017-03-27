Man slashed, robbed outside Glassboro...

Man slashed, robbed outside Glassboro apartment complex, cops say

GLASSBORO -- Police found a man bleeding from the hand after he was slashed by a knife during a robbery at Hollybush Apartments. The robbery occurred Saturday around 9 p.m. at the apartment complex, located off Ruth Avenue, police said.

Glassboro, NJ

