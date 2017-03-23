Gloucester County Police Academy graduates 15 officers
On the Rowan College at Gloucester County campus Wednesday night, trainees gathered in their uniforms to celebrate a night that has been seven months in the making. These men and women passed the courses, participated in physical fitness evaluation tests and underwent days of firearms training and vehicle operations sessions leading up to their graduation ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Mayer and congressman Donald Norcross inv...
|13 hr
|Walt
|2
|Melissa Mellace caught purchasing GoDaddy site ...
|14 hr
|Rob
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Facing Sexual Harassment char...
|Sun
|Maureen
|1
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Mar 23
|bobby13
|328
|Frank Francis Mellace is a Racist Realtor
|Mar 22
|Wayne
|4
|Corrupt Mayor David Mayer and his Council shoot...
|Mar 22
|Wayne
|4
|Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15)
|Mar 18
|Janet
|28
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC