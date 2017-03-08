Glassboro School District will receive multi-million dollar grant

Shown at the Glassboro School District March 2 grant announcement: Back row - Glassboro BOE member and Police Chief Alex Fanfarillo, GIS Assistant Principal LaVonyia Mitchell, Glassboro President Pete Calvo, Glassboro School District Superintendent Mark Silverstein, Ed.D., GIS Principal Kriston Matthews, Gloucester County NAACP executive member at large Frances Harwell and Glassboro School District Business Administrator Scott Henry. Front row - Glassboro BOE member Susette Jones, GIS teacher Jen Budmen, Gloucester County NAACP President Loretta Winters, Glassboro Mayor Leo McCabe, Gloucester County freeholder Heather Simmons, Pastor William Alex Guidry and GIS teacher Carol Ceglia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.