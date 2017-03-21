Glassboro High School Black Culture Club leads the way
Glassboro High School's Black Culture Club continues to demonstrate leadership in a way that many would say is "beyond their years." The club planned and emceed this year's GHS Black History Assembly and also helped out at some of the district's elementary school Black History celebrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt Mayor David Mayer and his Council shoot...
|Mar 18
|Bob
|3
|Frank Francis Mellace is a Racist Realtor
|Mar 18
|Janet
|3
|Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15)
|Mar 18
|Janet
|28
|Is Sicklerville a dangerous and nasty town? (Mar '08)
|Mar 18
|Robboy04
|104
|Gloucester twp police officers beat up a local man (Dec '09)
|Mar 14
|Recall David Mayer
|20
|N.J. community starts 'tax revolt' after bills ...
|Mar 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Mayer paying IT guy to create fake websit...
|Mar 9
|Amy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC