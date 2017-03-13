Glassboro High 'Gift of the Heart' recipients named
The law firm of Hoffman DiMuzio has allocated close to half a million dollars to its "Gift of the Heart" Community Scholarship Foundation. Forty-one graduating seniors from Gloucester and Salem County high schools have been selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship for embodying the service ideals of the program.
