Glassboro High 'Gift of the Heart' re...

Glassboro High 'Gift of the Heart' recipients named

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Jersey Journal

The law firm of Hoffman DiMuzio has allocated close to half a million dollars to its "Gift of the Heart" Community Scholarship Foundation. Forty-one graduating seniors from Gloucester and Salem County high schools have been selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship for embodying the service ideals of the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corrupt Mayor David Mayer and his Council shoot... Tue Recall David Mayer 2
Gloucester twp police officers beat up a local man (Dec '09) Tue Recall David Mayer 20
N.J. community starts 'tax revolt' after bills ... Sun Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Frank Francis Mellace is a Racist Realtor Sun Racist Realtor 1
Mayor Mayer paying IT guy to create fake websit... Mar 9 Amy 2
The old Pizza Hut site Mar 9 rlk 2
memories of Blackwood, New Jersey (Oct '09) Mar 8 Bill 17
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,304 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC