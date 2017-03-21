Glassboro bank robber flees with 'large amount of cash,' cops say
Officers responded to the BB&T Bank branch at 600 North Delsea Drive for a report that a man had just fled the business with a "large amount of cash," according to police. The robber is described as a light-skinned black or Hispanic male, 25-35 years old.
