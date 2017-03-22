Glassboro alumni to be honored | Bob ...

Glassboro alumni to be honored | Bob Shryock column

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Jersey Journal

Robert J. Moore, a member of the Glassboro High School Class of 2002, will become the youngest inductee ever next month in the GHS Hall of Distinguished Alumni. Moore will be enshrined Thursday, April 6 at Masso's in Glassboro along with Katherine Wright "Kitty" O'Reilly and Donald Graf , swelling the ranks of inductees to 54. Started by the late board president George Beach, the GHS hall is an alternate-year organization that honors graduates in fields other than sports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) 1 hr bobby13 328
Frank Francis Mellace is a Racist Realtor 9 hr Wayne 4
Corrupt Mayor David Mayer and his Council shoot... 9 hr Wayne 4
Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15) Mar 18 Janet 28
Is Sicklerville a dangerous and nasty town? (Mar '08) Mar 18 Robboy04 104
Gloucester twp police officers beat up a local man (Dec '09) Mar 14 Recall David Mayer 20
N.J. community starts 'tax revolt' after bills ... Mar 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,166 • Total comments across all topics: 279,757,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC