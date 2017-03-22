Glassboro alumni to be honored | Bob Shryock column
Robert J. Moore, a member of the Glassboro High School Class of 2002, will become the youngest inductee ever next month in the GHS Hall of Distinguished Alumni. Moore will be enshrined Thursday, April 6 at Masso's in Glassboro along with Katherine Wright "Kitty" O'Reilly and Donald Graf , swelling the ranks of inductees to 54. Started by the late board president George Beach, the GHS hall is an alternate-year organization that honors graduates in fields other than sports.
