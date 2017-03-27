Efforts being made to bring yoga into...

Efforts being made to bring yoga into New Jersey schools

Monday Mar 27 Read more: Merinews

Nationally recognized Rowan University , a public research university in Glassboro , organized a symposium on March 24 regarding effectively bringing yoga based movement to schools. This face-to-face "Second Annual Yoga & Mindfulness in NJ Schools Symposium" was centered on "the benefits of bringing evidence and research based yoga movement and focused attention strategies to YOUR schools immediately, safely and effectively.

