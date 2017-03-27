Efforts being made to bring yoga into New Jersey schools

Nationally recognized Rowan University , a public research university in Glassboro , organized a symposium on March 24 regarding effectively bringing yoga based movement to schools. This face-to-face "Second Annual Yoga & Mindfulness in NJ Schools Symposium" was centered on "the benefits of bringing evidence and research based yoga movement and focused attention strategies to YOUR schools immediately, safely and effectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merinews.