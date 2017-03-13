Crews battling forest fire in Glouces...

Crews battling forest fire in Gloucester County

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: The Jersey Journal

CLAYTON -- Firefighters are battling a 30-acre forest fire in the Glassboro Wildlife Management Area, according to a state Department of Environmental Protection spokesman. "We have six trucks and about a dozen firefighters on scene," DEP spokesman Larry Hajna reported.

