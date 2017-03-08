Connecting the generations
Generations of Glassboro residents celebrated Valentine's Day together this year when two Glassboro School District classes visited with senior citizens at the Summit Place Assisted Living Community. Dorothy L. Bullock School third-graders from teacher Patti Paulsen's class arrived on Feb. 14 to sing some old-time favorites to the seniors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|memories of Blackwood, New Jersey (Oct '09)
|2 hr
|Bill
|17
|Gloucester Township Police and Mayor Mayer are ...
|12 hr
|Bishop
|1
|GT police cyber room under investigation
|21 hr
|Keith
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer under Investigation
|21 hr
|Keith
|1
|102 Caught Allegedly Trying to Buy Heroin (May '06)
|23 hr
|Lmfao
|105
|Gloucester twp police officers beat up a local man (Dec '09)
|Mar 6
|Jeff
|19
|Michelle Gentek-Mayer
|Mar 4
|Ugly Surrogate
|7
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC