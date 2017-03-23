'Classroom Close-Up, NJ' to feature Glassboro school

A Glassboro school will earn top billing this year when "Classroom Close-Up, NJ " films Thomas E. Bowe School's Battle of the Books on Wednesday, April 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. This year's contest will feature 17 student teams competing in a game show challenge that requires students to answer questions about 21 books. Students will read both fiction and non-fiction books to prepare for the event.

