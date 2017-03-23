'Classroom Close-Up, NJ' to feature Glassboro school
A Glassboro school will earn top billing this year when "Classroom Close-Up, NJ " films Thomas E. Bowe School's Battle of the Books on Wednesday, April 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. This year's contest will feature 17 student teams competing in a game show challenge that requires students to answer questions about 21 books. Students will read both fiction and non-fiction books to prepare for the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Thu
|bobby13
|328
|Frank Francis Mellace is a Racist Realtor
|Wed
|Wayne
|4
|Corrupt Mayor David Mayer and his Council shoot...
|Wed
|Wayne
|4
|Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15)
|Mar 18
|Janet
|28
|Is Sicklerville a dangerous and nasty town? (Mar '08)
|Mar 18
|Robboy04
|104
|Gloucester twp police officers beat up a local man (Dec '09)
|Mar 14
|Recall David Mayer
|20
|N.J. community starts 'tax revolt' after bills ...
|Mar 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC