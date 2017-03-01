Christie shrinking property tax relief

Christie shrinking property tax relief

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Courier News

POOL VIDEO BY NJTV The average property tax bill in New Jersey is $8,549, the highest in the nation. Statewide tax collections rose $703 million in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gloucester twp police officers beat up a local man (Dec '09) 3 hr Jeff 19
Michelle Gentek-Mayer Sat Ugly Surrogate 7
Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15) Sat Ugly Surrogate 26
Michelle Gentek and her affair with Mayor David... Fri Backwoods 1
Michelle Gentek and her Husband Mayor Mayer Fri Trailer park 1
Mayor David Mayer Mar 2 Resident 2
Mayor Mayer Liar Liar Feb 27 Recall the Scumbag 1
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,776 • Total comments across all topics: 279,352,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC