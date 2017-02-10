United Way of Gloucester County receives grants from Investors Foundation
Representatives from Investors Bank recently presented grants totaling $5,000 from the Investors Foundation and Roma Community Bank Foundation to United Way of Gloucester County Executive Director Michael Gower . In addition to Gower, pictured from left: Investors Bank Senior Market Manager Linda Martin, Vice President/Community Development Officer Sandy Broughton, Assistant Vice President and Williamstown Branch Manager Shannon Morgan-Leonen, and Scott Kintzing , Investors Bank Vice President, Business Lending, and UWGC Board Member.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need brown
|Feb 10
|Soul collector
|1
|Michelle Gentek-Mayer
|Feb 10
|Walter
|5
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Feb 10
|Matt
|10
|Mayor David Mayer Raises High Taxes
|Feb 8
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|2
|Gloucester Township Pay to Play
|Feb 8
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|FBI must Investigate Mayor David Mayer and Coun...
|Feb 7
|Misdirected Millions
|1
|The old Pizza Hut site
|Jan 28
|ItalianLoco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC