United Way of Gloucester County receives grants from Investors Foundation

Representatives from Investors Bank recently presented grants totaling $5,000 from the Investors Foundation and Roma Community Bank Foundation to United Way of Gloucester County Executive Director Michael Gower . In addition to Gower, pictured from left: Investors Bank Senior Market Manager Linda Martin, Vice President/Community Development Officer Sandy Broughton, Assistant Vice President and Williamstown Branch Manager Shannon Morgan-Leonen, and Scott Kintzing , Investors Bank Vice President, Business Lending, and UWGC Board Member.

