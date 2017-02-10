United Way of Gloucester County recei...

United Way of Gloucester County receives grants from Investors Foundation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Representatives from Investors Bank recently presented grants totaling $5,000 from the Investors Foundation and Roma Community Bank Foundation to United Way of Gloucester County Executive Director Michael Gower . In addition to Gower, pictured from left: Investors Bank Senior Market Manager Linda Martin, Vice President/Community Development Officer Sandy Broughton, Assistant Vice President and Williamstown Branch Manager Shannon Morgan-Leonen, and Scott Kintzing , Investors Bank Vice President, Business Lending, and UWGC Board Member.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need brown Feb 10 Soul collector 1
Michelle Gentek-Mayer Feb 10 Walter 5
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Feb 10 Matt 10
Mayor David Mayer Raises High Taxes Feb 8 Recall Mayor Davi... 2
Gloucester Township Pay to Play Feb 8 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
FBI must Investigate Mayor David Mayer and Coun... Feb 7 Misdirected Millions 1
The old Pizza Hut site Jan 28 ItalianLoco 1
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Gloucester County was issued at February 12 at 2:45PM EST

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,436 • Total comments across all topics: 278,802,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC