These 16 Rowan University employees make more than $275K per year
What started out as a small teaching college known as Glassboro Normal School is now known today as Rowan University thanks to a generous donation of $100 million from Henry and Betty Rowan. With massive enrollment growth, additions of new buildings, schools and programs and advances in research, the University now houses 3,633 employees, 1,598 faculty members and 2,035 staff, ranging from full, permanent and part-time positions, according to the university website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High Property Taxes in Gloucester township
|15 hr
|Fred
|3
|Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Lynda
|19
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Feb 16
|Benny
|15
|Michelle Gentek-Mayer
|Feb 13
|PWT
|6
|FBI must Investigate Mayor David Mayer and Coun...
|Feb 12
|Suzanna
|2
|I need brown
|Feb 10
|Soul collector
|1
|The old Pizza Hut site
|Jan 28
|ItalianLoco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC