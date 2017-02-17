These 16 Rowan University employees make more than $275K per year

What started out as a small teaching college known as Glassboro Normal School is now known today as Rowan University thanks to a generous donation of $100 million from Henry and Betty Rowan. With massive enrollment growth, additions of new buildings, schools and programs and advances in research, the University now houses 3,633 employees, 1,598 faculty members and 2,035 staff, ranging from full, permanent and part-time positions, according to the university website.

