Some schools broadcast lack of empath...

Some schools broadcast lack of empathy for minority students | Opinion

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: The Jersey Journal

For instance, kids today are much more aware of what is going on around them because of cell phones they carry double as Internet-enabled computers. They have the ability to manage numerous social media sites and access information at will.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Mon PWT 12
Michelle Gentek-Mayer Mon PWT 6
FBI must Investigate Mayor David Mayer and Coun... Sun Suzanna 2
I need brown Feb 10 Soul collector 1
Mayor David Mayer Raises High Taxes Feb 8 Recall Mayor Davi... 2
Gloucester Township Pay to Play Feb 8 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
The old Pizza Hut site Jan 28 ItalianLoco 1
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,058 • Total comments across all topics: 278,869,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC