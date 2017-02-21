Rowan University shuttle's route changes, facelift lead to improvement in services
Rowan University shuttle services changed its route beginning this semester, and so far there's been an increase in the number of students taking the shuttle, according to shuttle coordinator John Aderinto. In January last year, the shuttle picked up 418 students throughout the Glassboro campus.
