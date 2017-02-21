Rowan University shuttle's route chan...

Rowan University shuttle's route changes, facelift lead to improvement in services

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Whit

Rowan University shuttle services changed its route beginning this semester, and so far there's been an increase in the number of students taking the shuttle, according to shuttle coordinator John Aderinto. In January last year, the shuttle picked up 418 students throughout the Glassboro campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Whit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 102 Caught Allegedly Trying to Buy Heroin (May '06) 10 hr Just trust me 104
Mayor David Mayer invite you to Get Drunk with ... Tue Wally Cleaver 1
High Property Taxes in Gloucester township Mon Fred 3
Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15) Feb 19 Lynda 19
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Feb 16 Benny 15
Michelle Gentek-Mayer Feb 13 PWT 6
FBI must Investigate Mayor David Mayer and Coun... Feb 12 Suzanna 2
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,742 • Total comments across all topics: 279,075,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC