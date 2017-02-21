Rowan University NSF Grant Supports S...

Rowan University NSF Grant Supports Students' Physics Research in Singapore

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Newswise

Five physics students from four regional universities will spend 10 weeks in Singapore this summer through a program coordinated by Dr. Michael Lim, a professor of physics at Rowan University, Glassboro, New Jersey. The National Science Foundation-International Research Experiences for Students program awarded Lim a $243,756 grant for his project "Philadelphia-Singapore Optics Research Experience for Undergraduates," which runs 2016-19.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... 12 hr Vin 17
Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15) 12 hr Vin 20
Mayor David Mayer invite you to Get Drunk with ... 13 hr Mark 2
News 102 Caught Allegedly Trying to Buy Heroin (May '06) Wed Just trust me 104
High Property Taxes in Gloucester township Feb 20 Fred 3
Michelle Gentek-Mayer Feb 13 PWT 6
FBI must Investigate Mayor David Mayer and Coun... Feb 12 Suzanna 2
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,672 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC