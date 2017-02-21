Rowan University NSF Grant Supports Students' Physics Research in Singapore

Five physics students from four regional universities will spend 10 weeks in Singapore this summer through a program coordinated by Dr. Michael Lim, a professor of physics at Rowan University, Glassboro, New Jersey. The National Science Foundation-International Research Experiences for Students program awarded Lim a $243,756 grant for his project "Philadelphia-Singapore Optics Research Experience for Undergraduates," which runs 2016-19.

