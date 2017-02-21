Off-campus housing leasing more Rowan juniors and seniors than previous years
With the ever-growing community of students enrolling at Rowan University, options for housing have been expanding to accommodate the amount of undergraduates opting to live on-campus. According to data provided by the Department of Residential Learning and University Housing, the fall 2016 semester saw the largest number of enrolled students housed through the department of residential learning and housing in the history of the university.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Whit.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|102 Caught Allegedly Trying to Buy Heroin (May '06)
|4 hr
|Just trust me
|104
|Mayor David Mayer invite you to Get Drunk with ...
|Tue
|Wally Cleaver
|1
|High Property Taxes in Gloucester township
|Mon
|Fred
|3
|Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15)
|Feb 19
|Lynda
|19
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Feb 16
|Benny
|15
|Michelle Gentek-Mayer
|Feb 13
|PWT
|6
|FBI must Investigate Mayor David Mayer and Coun...
|Feb 12
|Suzanna
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC