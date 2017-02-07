How shopping in this N.J. town can cu...

How shopping in this N.J. town can cut your property taxes

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: The Jersey Journal

"Shop Haddonfield" cards are pictured in this Jan. 30, 2017 photo. The program offers tax rewards and other rebates for those who sign up and frequent Haddonfield businesses that have also signed up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FBI must Investigate Mayor David Mayer and Coun... 8 hr Misdirected Millions 1
Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt 9 hr Bye Bye Mayor 4
Is Sicklerville a dangerous and nasty town? (Mar '08) Feb 4 Fishbait 101
Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15) Feb 1 Jane 18
Mayor David Mayer Builds Thousands of Section 8 Jan 31 Ivy 1
The old Pizza Hut site Jan 28 ItalianLoco 1
High Property Taxes in Gloucester Township Jan 28 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,455 • Total comments across all topics: 278,647,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC