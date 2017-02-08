HFM celebrates more than 12,000 coats...

HFM celebrates more than 12,000 coats collected

The New Jersey office of HFM Investment Advisors would like to thank the community for their donations to their 7th annual coat drive. This year the firm collected more than 3,000 coats which takes their seven year grand total to 12,200.

