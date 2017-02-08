HFM celebrates more than 12,000 coats collected
The New Jersey office of HFM Investment Advisors would like to thank the community for their donations to their 7th annual coat drive. This year the firm collected more than 3,000 coats which takes their seven year grand total to 12,200.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer Raises High Taxes
|9 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|2
|Gloucester Township Pay to Play
|10 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|FBI must Investigate Mayor David Mayer and Coun...
|Tue
|Misdirected Millions
|1
|Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|Tue
|Bye Bye Mayor
|4
|Is Sicklerville a dangerous and nasty town? (Mar '08)
|Feb 4
|Fishbait
|101
|Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15)
|Feb 1
|Jane
|18
|Mayor David Mayer Builds Thousands of Section 8
|Jan 31
|Ivy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC