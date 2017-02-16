Glassboro's youngest Valentines celeb...

Glassboro's youngest Valentines celebrate friendship

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Glassboro School District's youngest Valentines celebrated their friendships at the J. Harvey Rodgers School's Valentine's Day Dance on Feb. 10. The school's PTO hosted the dance. Students turned out in their finest attire and quickly connected with other classmates for dancing, fun and refreshments.

