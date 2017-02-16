Glassboro's youngest Valentines celebrate friendship
Glassboro School District's youngest Valentines celebrated their friendships at the J. Harvey Rodgers School's Valentine's Day Dance on Feb. 10. The school's PTO hosted the dance. Students turned out in their finest attire and quickly connected with other classmates for dancing, fun and refreshments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
