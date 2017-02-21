Glassboro students present plans for Fossil Park
Six Glassboro Intermediate School GT/ALP Program students presented Freeholder Heather Simmons with plans for expanding Rowan University's Jean and Ric Edelman Fossil Park. Students are pictured above with Simmons and GT/ALP Program teacher Mary Aruffo .
