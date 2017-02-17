Glassboro council confirms sale of la...

Glassboro council confirms sale of land, passes several other resolutions

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: The Whit

Members of the Glassboro council read through Tuesday night's agenda, which included 12 resolutions and the first reading of three ordinances. -Staff Photo/Vince DeBlasio The Glassboro council approved several resolutions at Tuesday's meeting, among them an adjustment in contract cost for part of phase II of borough redevelopment and the sale of a plot of land.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Whit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
High Property Taxes in Gloucester township 8 hr Fred 3
Michelle Gentek cheated on her husband (Sep '15) Sun Lynda 19
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Feb 16 Benny 15
Michelle Gentek-Mayer Feb 13 PWT 6
FBI must Investigate Mayor David Mayer and Coun... Feb 12 Suzanna 2
I need brown Feb 10 Soul collector 1
The old Pizza Hut site Jan 28 ItalianLoco 1
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,074 • Total comments across all topics: 279,036,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC