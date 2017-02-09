Convict claims he was selling dogs, not drugs
Appellate judges have rejected a Glassboro man's claim that he was dealing dogs and not drugs when police arrested him as part of a sting operation. Lamar F. Young, 38, was convicted of dealing crack cocaine on two occasions in 2011 and sentenced to 13 years in prison.
