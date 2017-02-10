Chickie's & Pete's draws students and community members to new Glassboro location
Originally planned for a summer 2016 unveiling, Chickie's & Pete's officially opened two weeks ago, bringing another taste of Philadelphia, as well as the first bar, to the growing downtown district. The crab house occupies part of the first floor of 220 Rowan Boulevard, down a short way from South Philly-favorite Tony Luke's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Whit.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need brown
|Fri
|Soul collector
|1
|Michelle Gentek-Mayer
|Fri
|Walter
|5
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Fri
|Matt
|10
|Mayor David Mayer Raises High Taxes
|Feb 8
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|2
|Gloucester Township Pay to Play
|Feb 8
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|FBI must Investigate Mayor David Mayer and Coun...
|Feb 7
|Misdirected Millions
|1
|The old Pizza Hut site
|Jan 28
|ItalianLoco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC